Brodhead softball falls to Turner

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent –

Last Tuesday the Brodhead softball team traveled to Beloit to face off with the Turner Trojans in a Rock Valley Conference matchup. The Cards knew they were in for a tough one as they came in at 3-15 while the Trojans sat near the top of the Rock Valley conference standings.

The Cardinals struggled to get their offense going in this one. With Turner’s quality pitching and high-powered offense, they were able to open up a gap in this one pretty quickly.

Following a scoreless first inning, Beloit Turner put up seven runs in the second inning as the Cards found themselves trailing by a significant score early on. They were never able to answer back and the Trojans eventually put up another five runs in the fourth inning which allowed them to take advantage of the ten-run-rule. The Trojans did all of their damage in just two innings but it was enough as they put an end to the game after just five innings with a 12-0 victory over the Brodhead Cardinals.

