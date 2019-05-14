Cards win over Blue Devils

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Juda baseball team faced off with the Blue Devils twice last week. First, they met on Tuesday for their first conference matchup of the week. The Cardinals had the luxury of being on their home turf in this one, and they took advantage.

After allowing two runs to Evansville in the top of the first, the Cards would get one back in the bottom half but would begin their offensive explosion in the bottom of the second inning. Following a pair of walks Conner Green was able to single and bring in a run to tie the game at two. Soon after an error by the Blue Devil’s catcher and a single from Brady Malkow put the Cards up 4-2, and they wouldn’t look back after that.

Pick up the May 15th print edition for full story….