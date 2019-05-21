David Richard Kamholz, age 85, of Juda, WI, loving husband and father of eight children, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Woods Crossing Nursing Home, Brodhead, WI, due to complications of dementia. David was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Beloit, WI, the son of Richard and Fern (Baars) Kamholz. He attended and graduated from North Boone High School.

Born and raised on a dairy farm, it wasn’t surprising that his first job was a hired hand on a dairy farm. When he had free time, you would find him at the Wigwam Dance Hall in Beloit where he enjoyed dancing a good Waltz or Polka. Dancing was where he met the love of his life, Vera Hollenbaugh of Loves Park, IL. They would fly around the dance floor enjoying every minute together. They were married on June 27, 1953, at the Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. In June 2018, they celebrated 65 years of married bliss. Even after they started their own family, they never stopped dancing. They would take their children with them to the dance hall and bed them down in a corner on a stack of coats, and dance the night away. David and Vera made farming their life, buying their in farm in Juda in 1967. David was very proud of the herd of registered Ayrshire he built up, and watching his children show them every year at the Green County Fair. Years later, David enjoyed watching two of his son’s take over the family farms and was excited to watch the grandchildren continue the tradition of showing cattle. Family was very important and a big part of his life. He was proud of all of his children and was always there for them, no matter what they needed. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. If he wasn’t giving his grandchildren a tractor ride, he was playing cards, a game he loved. One of the many things David will be remembered for, are cream puffs, cheese and his infectious smile. David was involved in many farming and community organizations. Helping others was his love of life. He was a member of; The National Ayrshire Association, President of the Green County Agriculture Chest, Hidden Valley Association, Tri-State Tourism, Wisconsin Agriculture Tourism, Boy Scouts, 4-H Leader, Juda School Board. Two of the awards David was most proud of were the “Distinguished Ayrshire Breeder” Award, and the “Big Cheese” Award. After retiring from the farm, he worked for Monroe Truck Equipment until health problems developed. David was a member of the Juda Zion Methodist Church, Juda, WI.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Vera and his eight children; Lavonne (Doug) Pinnow, Karen (Duane) Edwards, Joan, James (Erline), Chris (Amy), Craig (Becky), Kurt, and Larry (John); brothers Dwane (Marie), Eugene (Janis), Richard (Christine), and Sister Elizabeth (Charles) Wiederholt.

David will also be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Pinnow (Stephanie), Jodi Kail (Craig), Amy Malcook (Lukas), David Edwards, Tammy Sutherland (Dan), Nicole Kamholz, C.J. Kamholz, Jordan Kamholz, Morgan Kamholz, Brooke Kamholz, Tyler Kamholz, McKenzie Kamholz and Trevor Kamholz. His eight great grandchildren, Madisyn Kail, Paityn Kail, Max Pinnow, Jenna Pinnow, Landen Malcook, Chesney Malcook, Tyler Sutherland, Scarlet Sutherland, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Fern Kamholz, Sister, Donna Borchardt (Herb), brother-in-law Herb Borchardt and sister-in-law Kate Kamholz.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 21, at the Zion United Methodist Church, Juda, WI, with Rev. Kelly Jahn officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Juda. Visitation was at the church until time of services.