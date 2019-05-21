UniverCity Alliance presents senior housing concept to City Council

University of Wisconsin-Madison civil engineering students working with UniverCity Alliance presented a conceptual 22,000 square foot, forty-five-unit senior housing complex.

Jered Bruckner and Joe Hannah graduated two days before presenting the semester long team project to the City Council. Kevin Burrow of Knothe Bruce Architects, Middleton, Wis., mentored the class.

The proposed design includes twenty-nine one-bedroom apartments and sixteen two-bedroom apartments in a three-story complex. Each unit has one indoor parking stall.

