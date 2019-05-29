Brodhead-Juda Cardinals fall to Monroe Cheesemakers

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals and the Monroe Cheesemakers faced off for a double header Satuday, May 11, in Brodhead as a make up game from a snowy Saturday a couple of weeks ago. The Cardinals took game one 4-0, but couldn’t overcome miscues to hold their lead in game 2, falling 7-4.

In game one Andrew Brockwell had all the right stuff on Saturday for the Cardinals allowing zero runs and besting Monroe by a score of 4-0. Brodhead-Juda got things going right away in the first when Anderw Brockwell singled, helping his own cause, scoring both Connor Green and Brady Malkow.

