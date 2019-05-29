Brodhead library may expand use of its program room

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead library may expand the use of its program room to allow private gatherings.

The library board last Monday decided to have library director Angela Noel draft a change in library policy for future board action. The change would allow use of the room for private events such as birthday parties or bridal showers, to name two possibilities. Currently the room is available to community groups or for events that are open to the general public. Noel told the board there is a need in Brodhead for a place to hold the private events mentioned.

