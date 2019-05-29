Elizabeth McGuire to compete in state “Fairest of the Fair” competition

Hello, my name is Elizabeth McGuire, daughter of Alan and Marcia McGuire. I am a former graduate from Brodhead High School. Currently, I am a sophomore attending UW-Platteville with a double major in agricultural education and technology education. After graduation, I plan to become an agricultural and vocational technology teacher at the middle and high school levels. I am honored to be given the opportunity to represent my county and the Green County Fair at the state “Fairest of the Fair” competition in January. I would like to send out a big Thank You to the Green County Fair Board and the sponsors for the exciting year I have ahead of me. This year I am excited for what our fair has to offer. Aside from the animal shows taking place throughout the fair, we have a numerous amount of activities to take part in!

Pick up the May 29th print edition for full story….