Area student qualifies to compete at world’s largest junior high rodeo

Rayelynn Johnson a sixth grade student at Brodhead Middle School has earned a position on the state/provincial National Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota, June 23 thru June 29, to compete at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the Pole Bending competition.

Featuring roughly 1,000 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo, In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-found combined times/scores. New this year is $50,000 added money, optional jackpot, available to everyone at finals who cares to enter.

