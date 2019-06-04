Brodhead Memorial Public Library offers “A Universe of Stories”

“A Universe of Stories!” is the theme for this summer’s program at the Brodhead Memorial Public Library. All ages are encouraged to participate in the Terrific Tuesday programs, reading activities, hands-on opportunities, and a variety of events based on the space theme.

Your first mission is to register online, at the library, or at brodheadlibrary.org. After registering, pick up a reading log and record your reading minutes. Next, children should put their names on an astronaut and add it to the bulletin board titled “Out of this world readers!”

