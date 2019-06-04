Ida Faessler, age 95, of Monroe, WI, died peacefully at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on Oct. 7, 1923 in Gonten, Switzerland, the daughter of Johann and Marie Mazenhauer. Ida married August Faessler on Feb. 22, 1949 in Switzerland. He passed away on Feb. 18, 1998.

Ida moved to the Town of Spring Grove in May, 1949. She and August raised their children on the family farm on County Road G. They moved to Monroe in 1996. Ida was very proud of her Swiss heritage and was the center of attention when dressed in her Swiss clothes. She loved it when her grandchildren, and then her great-grandchildren, would wear their Swiss clothes as well. One of the fondest memories from the grandchildren was all of the baked cookies that Grandma made (even if her last batch was a little burned). She loved knitting, crocheting, and quilting with the church ladies. She was known for all the bells she knitted for baby gifts. Ida and August were Green County’s oldest and active dairy couple in 1987.

She is survived by her six children, Pat (Arlinda), Nick (Linda), Tom (Susan), Fred, Verena Vanderlei, and Steve; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter-in-law, Pam Faessler, a son-in-law, John Vanderlei, two brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, May 31, at St. Clare of Assisi Parish/St. Victor Church, Monroe, with Msgr. Larry Bakke presiding. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Visitation was Thursday, May 30, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, and until time of services at the church. A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com