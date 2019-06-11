Frieda E. Bufton passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Woods Crossing Nursing Home, Brodhead, WI. She was born in Glidden, WI, the daughter of Frank and Lena (Flick) Heyel.

Frieda was the youngest of four children and the last surviving member of her family. She had worked as a caregiver for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Esther Milks, Nancy (Russell) Becker, Judy (Steve) Arn, and a son, Rodney (Teresa) Bufton; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, eleven great great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, William Michael Bufton, two sisters, one brother, and a grandson, Jeremy Bigler.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 7, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Robert Kolb of Faith Community Church, Davis, IL, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation was also on Friday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

The family extends their gratitude and very special thank you to the staff at Woods Crossing, who lovingly cared for her. She will be missed by so many.