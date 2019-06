Day is a family name familiar to many folks who’ve raised livestock with help of three generations of Days feed stores along the Green-Rock county line.

As a child, Bill Day helped his grandpa Donald, Sr., just as soon as he could lift and carry a feed sack. Bill learned to work hard in the Town of Spring Valley store on Dickey Road and was soon doing tractor work for his grandpa, too.

Pick up the June 12th print edition for full story….