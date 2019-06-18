Graduate program announces awards for teaching and mentoring

The Integrated Program in Biochemistry (IPiB) is pleased to continue its commitment to teaching and mentorship by announcing the 2019 graduate student awards that celebrate these important aspects of the program. The awards were given out at the IPiB Summer Reception on Friday, June 7.

Evan Glasgow of Brodhead and from the lab of Professor Brian Fox, and Nathan Thomas, from the lab of Professor Katherine Henzler-Wildman, received the 2019 Denton Award for Graduate Student Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring. Andrew Voter, from the lab of Professor James Keck, received the 2019 Sigrid Leirmo Memorial Award in Biochemistry.

