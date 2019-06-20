Newspaper office to move across the street

Change is effective June 27

The office of the Brodhead Independent Register and Shopping News will move to a new location as of Thursday, June 27.

But we’re not moving far.

The newspaper office will move across the street in downtown Brodhead to 917 W. Exchange St.

Readers may stop in the office during regular hours to drop off news items, set up advertising or pick up a copy of the latest edition.

Regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The office telephone numbers remain the same: 608-897-2193 voice; 608-897-4137 fax.