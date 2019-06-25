Brodhead schools areas of focus end of year update

By Lenny Lueck, Brodhead School Superintendent –

At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year the Brodhead School Board developed “Areas of Focus” for the District and these continued for the 2018-19 school year. The Board identified three Areas of Focus: Student Achievement, Service, and People. Through the use of annual results measures, progress monitoring, and strategic actions, the District was able to assess and measure progress of these Areas of Focus.

In the area of Student Achievement, the District wanted to continue to demonstrate growth on the State report card. The District once again scored in the “Exceeds Expectations” category of the State report card. The District, as well as each school saw improvement in their State scores. The District also wanted to implement assessments with fidelity. The IReady assessment program has been fully implemented at the Elementary and Middle Schools. The High School has implemented the ACT assessment system. These systems help staff monitor student growth and achievement. Finally, the District wanted to continue its work with Professional Learning Communities (PLC’s). PLC’s have mostly completed their work, which was focused on learning targets for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. For 2019-20, a focus group of Staff will start the next phase of our Learning Target System. This group will start working on assessments and how the District will role this out to Staff. These assessments will be aligned to the targets that have been developed.

