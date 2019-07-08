Brodhead FFA members attend Washington Leadership Conference

Cody Baxter and Skylar Stanley of the Brodhead FFA Chapter attended the Washington Leadership Conference the third week of June. Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) is the highest leadership conference you can attend as an FFA member and is facilitated by National FFA staff members, most of them having served as past national or state FFA officers. Members from all over the country have gathered in Washington DC for fifty years this year to expand their leadership skills and work toward becoming global citizens.

