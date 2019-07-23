Aviation’s “golden era” destined for Brodhead

Several hundred people gave a very warm July welcome to Kelch Aviation Museum’s groundbreaking last Friday morning south of Brodhead.

With clear skies and temperatures soaring into the 90s, the crowd gathered round Kelch Foundation board members at the 2.5-acre site adjacent Brodhead Airport.

Armed with gold-painted shovels, the happy crew let the sand fly in unison. It was takeoff of a 12,000-square-foot building that will pay homage to a “Golden Age of Aviation.”

