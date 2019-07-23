Every dog has its day, and in Brodhead a park, too

By Tony Ends, Correspondent –

Developing a park devoted to dogs and their owners in Brodhead is making steady progress toward an opening date early next year.

Madison and Dane County have seven dog parks. There are at least three dog parks near Rockford. Yet it’s unusual for a city the size of Brodhead to have designated space for dog owners to let pets stretch, run and play.

Weather hasn’t been on anyone’s leash; it’s been beyond landscaping’s control. Resources have depended entirely on contributions – not taxes.

