FRANCIS VIRGINIA WILLIAMS

Frances Virginia Williams, age 79, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Frances was born on December 8, 1939 the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Grossenbacher) Hegi. She married Joe Williams on October 25, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Frances worked for over 34 years as a machinist for Fairbanks Morse in Beloit before her retirement.

Frances enjoyed bowling, playing cards and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; 2 daughters, Darlene (Gene) Weckerly of Monroe and Brenda (Dan) Ball of Brodhead; 2 sons, Randy (Carolyn) Williams of Brodhead and Brian (Peggy) Williams of Waukesha; 6 grandchildren, Dillon (Amanda) Wekerly, Sara (Alex) Pins, Rose (Dan) Peterson, Samantha Ball, Tara Williams (Matt McAnelly) and Chelsey (Justin) Wallace and 5 great grandchildren, Bo Pins, Callie Peterson, Letty Peterson, Gracie Weckerly and Jackson Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, Emma Berndt, Marie Hansen, Evelyn Figi and Kathleen Anderson and 3 brothers, Leonard Hegi, Walter Hegi and Ernest Hegi.

Memorials can be directed to the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in her memory.

Funeral services was held at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 East 9th Ave. in Brodhead on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation was at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial then concluded at Greenwood Cemetery.