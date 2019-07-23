Methodists welcome Pastor Kook Ho Kim

Brodhead United Methodist Church is pleased to introduce Pastor Kook Ho Kim. Pastor Kook Ho will be starting his ministry at Brodhead UMC this August. We are very excited to welcome him and his family to our church and community.

The United Methodist Church will be celebrating Pastor Kook Ho’s first service with us Aug. 11, at 9 am with an all- church potluck to follow in fellowship hall. We will have games for the children outside and fellowship and food inside.

All are welcome to attend and to learn in this greeting from Pastor Kim himself about his coming to Brodhead:

