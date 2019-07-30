 

2019 Green County Premier Exhibitor Competition results

The 14th annual Green County Master Showman Competition was held at the 2019 Green County Fair on Saturday, July 20th. This event brings in the top senior (grades 10 and above) showmen in the dairy, beef, sheep, swine, goats, rabbits and poultry departments at the fair. Two youth from dairy, beef, sheep, swine and goats are invited to participate, where only one youth is selected from the rabbit and poultry divisions.

The Premier Exhibitor contest is open to any exhibitor in the areas of swine, dairy, beef, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry, and is divided into two age divisions. The junior division is for exhibitors in grades 3-8, and the senior division is for exhibitors in grades 9 and up. There is also a Platinum division for youth who have previously won 1st place in their respective species. Youth who participate in this division are tested on all species rather than just their own. During this event, contestants participated in showmanship, a skillathon, and took a 35 point knowledge quiz. The skillathon consisted of four stations: breed identification, equipment identification, meat & cheese identification and feed identification.

