Brodhead library finalizes community room private use policy

The Brodhead library board last week approved the new policy allowing private gatherings in its program room.

In June the board decided to allow the change and this month went over the written policy with library director Angela Noel. Previously the program room could be used only for public events. However, Noel and the members of the library board felt there is a need in Brodhead for private use of the room.

“I think we’re just trying to meet the needs of the community and just providing another space where people can have personal events like baby showers and wedding showers, maybe a small family reunion depending on the size of some families,” Noel said after the meeting. “Just those kind of life get-togethers that want to be celebrated. We don’t have a good place in town that is necessarily affordable for everyone.”

