Dr. Ronaldean “Dean” Pawlisch, age 94, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead.

Dean was born on July 14, 1925 in Baraboo, WI the son of Benjamin and Myrtle (Deyhle) Pawlisch. Dean was united in marriage to Leah (Gaetzke) Pawlisch on June 22, 1951 in North Freedom, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of North Freedom High School in 1943. Following graduation he served two years in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946 from the submarines with the rank of Gunner’s mate 3rd class.

Dean was an avid hunter and sportsman and was a longtime supporter of wildlife and conservation programs. Dean worked with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and was also a member of the Sugar River Pheasant Club.

His faith in God led him to be an active member in the Juda Baptist Church in Juda from 1955 until it closed in 1990. He held various offices, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. At the present time he was a member of the Brodhead United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years.

Dean is survived by three children, Ray (Carol) Pawlisch, Deb (Paul) Chotlos and Kim Pawlisch; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Andrea) Pawlisch, Dean (Joanna) Pawlisch, Anna Chotlos, Nathaniel Chotlos and Matthew Chotlos; six great grandchildren, Audrey, Sam, Owen, Everett, Magnus and Truman.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Leah on Oct. 10, 2013 and one brother, Deyhle Pawlisch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brodhead United Methodist Church or the Sully Fund: providing veterinary care for animals in need.

Memorial services will be held at the Brodhead United Methodist Church on Monday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. A visitation will also be held at the church on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial of cremated remains will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.