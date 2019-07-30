Walter Glenn Williams, age 88, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

Walter was born on April 13, 1931 to Ralph and Clara (Zweifel) Williams. He was raised on a farm in Oakley, WI. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1949.

Walter married the love of his life, Gladys Buehl at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Monroe, WI on Sept. 19, 1954.

Walt thoroughly enjoyed farming and could be found helping out on the family farm up until the age of 85. He also loved butchering for the family and the neighbors. Later he became known as a fine craftsman with woodworking. He’ll be especially remembered for his quick witted humor and his pranks.

Walter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gladys (Buehl) a.k.a. Happy Bottoms of Brodhead; five children, Jeffrey (Karen) Williams of Brodhead, Jennifer (Guy) Dion of Brodhead, Douglas (Terri) Williams of Evansville, Bradley (Marci) Williams of Brodhead and Joel (Suzonne) Williams of Keithville, LA; 11 grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Phillips, Danyelle (Tyler) Bollig, Kyle Hudnall (Fonda), Andy Smith, Alex Smith, Aleah (Brody) Kidd, Parker Williams, Jayden Williams, Onnika Williams, Elise Williams and Jake (Kristen) Williams; seven great grandchildren, Sawyer, Ashlynn, Paxley, Jack, Ezra, Presleigh and Noah and one in the oven.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, William and Ada Buehl, a special aunt and uncle, Janet and Willis Williams, a sister, Arlene Williams and a daughter in law, Jan Williams.

A visitation was at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Sunday, July 28. Funeral Services were held at the United Methodist Church on Monday, July 29. Cremation rites were accorded after the funeral services.