“Wildflower Walk” scheduled

Discover rare native plants that once blanketed the landscape of this area before settlement in the 1830’s. Find grasses and flowers which have built Midwest soils and made this region the “Breadbasket of the U.S.” Identify plants suitable for rain, pollinator, and butterfly gardens. Enjoy a guided “Wildflower Walk” at 10:30, Aug. 11, in Putnam Park.

The native garden along the Mill Race will be the focus of our adventure. This area was planted in 2013 and 2014 by Brodhead School District students.

