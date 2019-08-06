Brodhead library finishes summer program

The Brodhead library ended its summer program with a “Library Palooza” party Saturday morning.

Children’s entertainer Duke Otherwise was the main attraction. A 45-minute show featured his many musical talents combined with lots of help from the children on hand. Also during the morning kids also had a chance to play with kittens from the Green County Historical Society, create spray bottle art, make giant bubbles and enjoy cotton candy made by library assistant director Crystal Willegal.

