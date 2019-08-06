Don’t miss Brodhead’s Wildflower Art Festival

Saturday, Aug. 10, is the day – don’t miss it! Brodhead’s 9th Annual Wildflower Art Festival, part of the Brodhead Chamber’s annual Covered Bridge Days, will be an event not to be missed! Open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, in shady Veterans Park on Highway 11 next to the depot museum, it is a juried fine art show featuring talented artists displaying and selling their work. Media of all kinds including painting, wood, glass, ceramics, fiber, jewelry, photography, graphics, and garden art will be represented. There will be live music all day, including local string group, “Breakaway Fiddle,” led by Ann Uresk, performing on the band stand from 9 until 11, and “modern-day troubadour” Paul Imholte of Minnesota, strolling the grounds with his huge collection of string instruments for the rest of the show. Tasty homemade ice cream will again be available in the park.

