Lois Claire Tearman, age 90, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on July 6, 2019 at the Mi Casa Nursing Home in Mesa, AZ.

Lois was born on June 6, 1929 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Everett and Mildred Stuck. She married Paul Zorn on Nov. 22, 1947. He preceded her in death. She was later remarried to James Tearman on June 8, 1997 at the “Little Brown Church in the Vale” in Nashua, Iowa.

Lois enjoyed music, especially live music of almost any kind. She played the piano and organ, and sang in the church chorale and choir during Sunday services and holiday performances. In her leisure time, Lois enjoyed camping and RV’ing. She was also a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. Sunshine and flowers would always brighten her day.

Lois is survived by her children, Bruce Zorn of Mesa, AZ, Martin Zorn (Darla) of Knoxville, TN and Stephanie Zorn of Millersville, MD, grandchildren, Crystal Knight, William Zorn and Samuel Zorn; one great grandchild, Chase Knight; a sister, Claudia Knepper; nephews Rick Stuck (Ann), Steven Stuck, Dan Knepper (Cindy) and Paul Knepper (Cathy); and beloved friends, Gil and Regina Draus and Doreen Saunders.

Lois was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Zorn and Jim Tearman and one brother, Calvin Stuck.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 – 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1724 14th Street in Monroe, WI. Memorial Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Cranes Grove Cemetery later that day in Baileyville, IL. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.

