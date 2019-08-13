Brodhead writer to release two new books

A Brodhead writer and illustrator is releasing two new books this summer.

Siara Schwartzlow released her new children’s book “Whisper in the Woods” last Friday. Schwartzlow describes it as “a fun, colorful book that teaches respect for nature through rhymes and silliness.” The back cover of the book explains, “While on a walk in the woods with her grandpa, a little girl forgets to whisper. Watch what happens to the animals who hear her!”

Pick up the Aug. 14th print edition for full story….