Charles “Chuck” Pryce Jr, 77, of Brodhead passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at home. Born Feb. 12, 1942, In Brodhead, the son of “Sprout” Charles M. Pryce Sr and Ruth Culles. Chuck was an Army Veteran. Chuck married Geraldine, “Geri” Staples on Nov. 4, 1967 in Danbury, WI. Chuck worked at Pierce furniture store in Brodhead and then Dairy farmed most of his life. In retirement, Chuck enjoyed his time at Brewers Center Tavern bartending, cooking, playing machines and spending time with other patrons. Chuck found solace at the farm; sitting at camp around a fire, catching catfish on the Sugar River, taking nighttime van rides with Geri to watch deer, and endless hours splitting wood. He loved the Farm, his family and grandchildren.

Survived by his wife of 51 yrs, Geri, Children; Curt (Julie) Pryce, Ronnette Pryce-Walters, Grandchilren; Taylor, Jacey & Landon Pryce and Olivia & Zak Walters, sister, Nancy Oschin, Beloved Grand dogs; Rocky, Rudy, Boo & Sonnie Mae.

Visitation and service was Monday, Aug. 19, at D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue, Brodhead. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery-Brodhead.