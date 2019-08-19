Donald M. Kunkel Sr., 71, of Brodhead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Born Nov. 15, 1947, in Beloit, the son of Donald J. and Beatrice (Burman) Kunkel. Donald was a veteran serving in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. Donald married Barbara Ruch on Dec. 29, 1979 in Beloit. Donald worked at Warner Electric in Roscoe, Hilti Inc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma and retired from Orchid in Monroe as a plant manager. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing guitar. Donald also enjoyed fishing and always had a story to tell.

Survived by his wife, Barb; children, Jenny Kunkel, Donald (Bernadette) Kunkel Jr. and Dustin (Ashley Voss) Kunkel; grandchildren, Sierra and Sterling; sister, Penni Allen; brother, Steve (Kathy) Kunkel. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 East 9th Avenue, Brodhead. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in appreciation of the compassionate care he received there, with special thanks to the oncology staff (http://bit.ly/dmk-give).