Nicolette Lynn (Messel) Dreikosen, age 39, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Nicolette was born on May 21, 1980 in Monroe, the daughter of Walter Francis and Bernadette Marie Messel.

Nicolette worked for many years as a phlebotomist laboratory technician and the last several at the Meriter Hospital. Nicolette enjoyed kayaking, photography, woodworking, crafts, hiking and screen printing and vinyl cutting, but most of all, loved spending time with her children. She also loved animals, an especially tender heart towards rescue animals which she often saved.

Nicolette is survived by her 5 children, Mya Waterman, Brooklyn Case, Brianna Dreikosen, Adam Dreikosen and Eric Dreikosen; her mother, Bernadette Messel; two siblings, Walter (Andrea) Messel and Greg Messel and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Nicolette was preceded in death by her father, Walter “Bud” Messel Jr. in 2016 and her brother, Matt in April of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Messel Family to establish memorials for Nicolette’s children.

Memorial services were held at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street in Monroe on Tuesday, August 13.. Msgr. Larry Bakke will celebrate. A memorial visitation was held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Ave. in Brodhead on Monday, August 12, and also at the church on Tuesday until the time of services.