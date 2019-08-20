9th Annual Wildflower Art Festival Awards

Due to widespread community support and unexpectedly perfect weather, the Brodhead Chamber’s ninth Annual Wildflower Art Festival, held on Saturday, August 10th, was a huge success! Artists and patrons alike expressed their appreciation for the organization and high quality of the show. Live music was provided all day, courtesy of Ann Uresk’s extremely talented local group, “Break-Away Fiddle,” whose perfect sound brought rave reviews from those in attendance, and Paul Imholte from St. Cloud, Minnesota, a singer-songwriter who strolled the grounds with his cart full of string instruments. The festival was a juried fine art event that showcased the work of talented artists from around the state and region. The artwork exhibited was evaluated by a panel of three highly qualified judges, all of whom hold degrees in art. Local organizations contributed $500 for cash awards given to four artists chosen by the judges for the excellence of their work.

