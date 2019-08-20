Downtown parking restriction talks moved back to committees

Brodhead Common Council voted to send the discussion on a downtown parking ordinance back to Public Works and Public Safety committees to allow residents to voice concerns.

Public Works and Business Improvement District Board (BID) are pushing for a change in downtown parking. A proposed ordinance would restrict overnight parking in downtown and on the square year-round. There would be no parking from 2:30 to 6 a.m. Business owners and tenants downtown requested a parking ordinance to BID.

