James Howard Albert, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 while at his lake home in northern Wisconsin.

James was born on June 3, 1959 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of John and Janyce (Blessing) Albert.

James married Christine Peterson, formerly of Stillman Valley, IL on May 28, 1988.

James is survived by his wife, Christine; a daughter, Kaylyn; three cousins, Marilyn (Bill) Ogg, Tom (Pat) Tester, and Tim (Micki) Tester; a sister-in-law, Gail (Dan) Bloom; four brothers-in-law, Scott (Maria) Peterson, Rod (Linda) Peterson, Monti (Jet) Peterson and Mark (Camery) Peterson and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

James graduated from Ames, IA High School and then went on to Spartan School of Aeronautics in Oklahoma where he received all his pilots’ licenses and his aviation mechanics license including becoming an IA (Authorized Inspector) on Jet aircraft.

His career covered many years in the Aviation industry. He started out working for Harwood Aviation where he met his wife, then on to Newell Companies Flight Department, and finally several years with his own business as a Jet Consultant.

Jim enjoyed spending time at his lake home in upper Wisconsin as well as many years on Lake Kagawong in Ontario, Canada. He had a true love of the outdoors going fishing, skiing, and boating. He enjoyed racing fast boats and traveling to the Caribbean. When he wasn’t outdoors, he enjoyed all genres of music including personally performing classical music on the piano. He also had a soft heart for animals and adopted several dogs and cats over the years making sure they all had a great home. In addition, he loved to cook and was usually trying out new recipes he created with his family. However, spending time with his wife and daughter, especially his daughter’s sporting, theater, and dance events were some of his favorite activities.

Memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

A visitation and funeral services were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI on Saturday, Aug. 24. Cremation rites were accorded after the services.

