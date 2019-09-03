Carolyn Ann Jones, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1949. She married Ronald Jones Sr. on June 1, 1968 in Milton.

In 1998 Carolyn and Ron moved to Pittsville where they owned and operated the Pittsville Bakery for 4 years

She loved hunting and fishing and was a former 4-H leader in Spring Valley 4-H

She is survived by her husband Ronald; three sons Ronald Jr., Brandon and Nathaniel.

She was preceded in death by her son Shannon in 2002

A private service was held for Carolyn.