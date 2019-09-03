James “Jimmy” Calabrese, age 68, passed away on August 28, 2019 while at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Jimmy was born on March 27, 1951, in Chicago, IL the son of Harding and Irene (Lesner) Calabrese. He married Diane Gallinger on Feb. 8, 2004.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Carrie (Jimmy) Branam; two grandchildren, Roger and Brian; four sisters, four brothers and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 12, Noon until the time of service. Burial will conclude in Juda.

