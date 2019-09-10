1000 Books

COURTESY PHOTO Independent Register
Liam and Charleigh completed the Brodhead Memorial Public Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. They recently visited the library and received a new t-shirt for completing the program.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is designed to help parents prepare their children for one of life’s big milestones: kindergarten. Research projects have proven over and over that children get ready to read years before they begin their formal education. The most effective way to get your child ready to learn is to read to them. Register your child, at the library, to participate in this valuable program.