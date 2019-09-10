Brodhead High School sports weekly roundup

By Trent Scheidegger, Correspondent –

Cards fall to Edgerton Tide

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster start to the 2019 season for the Brodhead-Juda football team. The Cardinals began their season by suffering a blowout loss to Evansville in week one. In week two, they came out and dominated offensively and defensively with a 28-0 victory over in Clinton. Week three was much more similar to the woes of week one, however.

It was their home opener for 2019 after the first two games were away, and it certainly did not go the way coach Matthys and the Cardinals had hoped.

