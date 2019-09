Courtesy Photo Independent Register,

On Sept. 5, 47 people boarded a bus and traveled to Washington DC. While there, they visited many of the memorials, the White House, the Capital, Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian Institute, Museum of the Bible and Mount Vernon. They also stopped at the Senator John Heinz History Museum in Pittsburgh, PA on the way home. The group is pictured here on the steps of our nation’s Capital.