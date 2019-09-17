Common Council swears in Youth in Government students for the 2019-2020 school year

The 2019-2020 Youth in Government Advisory Council representatives were sworn in. The four participants are students at Brodhead High School.

Craig Christensen is a senior in his third year as a student representative. Sebastian Van Wyhe is a senior in his third year as a student representative. Jenna Ils is a junior in her second year as a student representative. Ryleigh Johnson is a junior in her first year as a student representative.

Pick up the Sept. 18th print edition for full story….