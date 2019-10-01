Cardinals sports week wrap up

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent-

Cardinal Football suffers tough loss

Last Friday night the Brodhead-Juda football team traveled to East Troy for what would prove to be yet another tough Rock Valley Conference matchup for the Cardinals. The Trojans came into Friday night with slight advantage over Brodhead-Juda in the standings with a 3-2 record, while the Cards held the opposite at 2-3. The Rock Valley features a ton of competition this season as there has been no clear-cut leader in the conference. Evansville sits in first place with a 6-0 record currently, but three teams sit right behind them within reach of the top of the rock.

Friday night featured a battle not only with the two teams, but with the weather as cloudy skies and lightning strikes loomed large throughout the night.

Pick up the Oct. 2nd print edition for full sports review……