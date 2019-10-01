James Messel, age 74, died on Sept. 21, 2019 while at the Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

James was born on Jan. 11, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the son of Walter and Helen (Koblick) Messel.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved animals. He was a member of the Brodhead American Legion and James served his country in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was very proud of his service time. Before retirement, James worked in the bakery at Swiss Colony and as a bar tender at the Bluffview. For a few years, he worked construction in Texas and also farmed with his brother, Bud.

James is survived by his significant other of over 30 years, Kathy; two daughters, Barbara Messel and Gail Lewis; one grandson, Doug Lewis; two siblings, Bob Messel and Judy (Joe) Dietz.

James was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to his family in his memory.

Memorial services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. There will be no visitation.