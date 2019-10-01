Ronald Lanning, 86, formerly of Brodhead, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center in Fond du Lac.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fond du Lac on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation is at 1:00 p.m.

Ron was born March 3, 1933 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Ronald Sr. and Vivian Lanning. He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1951. Ron and his high school sweetheart, Mary Boccotti, were married in Fond du Lac on July 11, 1953. A few years later they moved to Brodhead, where they raised their 4 children. Ronald was employed by UPS until his retirement in 1991. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, one of his great joys was to share his faith with others. Ron always made himself available to help out fellow members of his congregation by providing both spiritual and practical assistance. Many of his friends recall him coming over to mow their lawn when they were unable. Ron and his wife, Mary, were known for their generous and hospitable spirit. Ron was known by the nickname “Jiggs” to all of his friends and family. It was a nickname given to him by his dad when he was a little boy because whenever music was playing, he just couldn’t help but jig around. The nickname stuck.

He was an avid gardener and had a passion for aviation. He also loved to sing and whistle, and had a wonderful sense of humor that will be missed.

Ron was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 59 years, his daughter Lynette Sass, and brothers Jack and David Lanning. He is survived by his children, Victoria (David) Olson of Fond du Lac, Steven Lanning of Charleston, SC, and Daria (Jon) Golz of Brodhead, his sisters Helen Gottfried and Debbie Kaplan, his brothers Richard (Pat) Lanning, Eugene (Rita) Lanning, and Harvey Lanning, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

