Library to no longer reimburse for found books

The Brodhead library has decided to no longer reimburse patrons for lost books that are paid for and later found and returned.

The library board decided on the policy change last week, effective April 1, 2020. The delay in implementing a new policy acknowledges the six-month period that has been in place for patrons to return a found book for a refund.

Library director Angela Noel recommended the change saying instances of lost books being found and returned after the patron has paid for the item are rare. The last instance was early in 2018, she said. Usually the staff time required to process the refund costs more than the refund itself, she said.

