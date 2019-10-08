Shirley A. Snyder, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in her home.

She was born July 10, 1939 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Ralph W. and Mary L. (Croft) Duller. Shirley was a 1957 graduate of Craig High School, Janesville, WI. Shirley married Roland E. Snyder in Belvidere. IL. He predeceased her on Jan. 28, 2009.

Shirley was employed by Parker Pen and then JC Penny, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going to the casino and Wisconsin Dells, doing puzzles and hand crafts. Shirley was known as a practical joker.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Stan) Luety of Beloit, WI, Diane Mecca of Modesto, CA, Dawn (Mike) Banker of Beloit, WI, Patti (Taber Smythe) Reavis of Janesville, WI, Michelle Hendricks of Brodhead, WI, Ralph Snyder of Beloit, WI, Christine (Wade Richie) Snyder of Ogdensburg, WI, and Julie (Edward) Nussberger-Alt of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Brad (Alissa Schunck) McCaslin, Kevin (Sabrina) McCaslin, Stephanie (Jonathan Acres) Lee, Shawn and Shane Mecca, Karl Banker, Kariane Alexander, Cody (Vanessa Zinger) Saunders, Caitlyn Saunders, Shane Reavis, Ryan and Scott Hendricks, Jordan (Haley) Schubert, Bobby and Brock Snyder, Justin Bertrand, Danielle and Caylee Rolon; great grandchildren, Laney, Ethan, “Punkin head” Bella, Jaikob, Laila, Maxx, Shawnee, Skylah, Jordyn, David, Grace, Austin, Hunter, Shane, Skylar and one due in April of 2020; brother, Jim (Linda) Duller of Florida; nephew, Marc (Jaime Lynn) Duller; sisters-in-law, Barbara Youderin, Jackie Shank, Saundra Reynolds, and Penny Reynolds; father-in-law, E.W. Reynolds; and Margaret “aka Momma Kitty”.

She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law, Michael Reavis Jr.

Funeral service for Shirley was Oct. 4, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, Burial was in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance was Thursday in the funeral home.

