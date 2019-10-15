 

Cardinals capture Homecoming victory

Posted by / In Independent Register, Sports /

COURTESY PHOTO Independent Register
Charlie Cardinal
This spring, many community members donated money towards creating a new Charlie Cardinal mascot costume. After many months of hard work, this project has finally been completed. Charlie Cardinal made his first appearance at the Homecoming football game. Thank you to everyone that donated to this pro-ject! Be sure to look for him at future events.

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Writer –

Last Friday night the Brodhead-Juda Cardinal’s football team hosted the Whitewater Whippets for their ever so popular homecoming matchup.  Despite all of the antics and extra-curricular activities that come with homecoming week, this matchup held even more importance than just the highly sought-after homecoming victory.

At 2-4 on the season, the Cards found themselves in a near, must win position as every game matters now if they want to reach the postseason.  After two consecutive losses, Brodhead-Juda had a chance to bounce back when the 1-5 Whippets came to town.

Pick up the Oct. 16th print edition for full story…..

 
 
 