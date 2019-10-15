Dakota Miller Cook, age 25, of Dallas, TX area and formerly of Oregon, Wisconsin, suddenly passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at Methodist Dallas Hospital due to an unknown arteriovenous malformation, resulting in a brain hemorrhage. Cody made a decision to follow Jesus as a child and his family is comforted to know that he is in God’s hands now.

Dakota (Cody) was born in Lansing, MI on Oct. 31, 1993, to Frank Miller and Jamie Burrell. On April 1, 1996, Cody was placed in the foster home of Gary and Colet (Markham) Cook and adopted by the Cooks in May of 1997. Cody went to elementary and middle school in Oregon, Wisconsin. His high school years were at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI and at the Master’s Ranch Christian Academy, in Couch, MO. Cody graduated from the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, MO with a Master Pipe Welding and Fitting Certificate in 2012.

Cody then moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area and worked in the manufacturing and oil industry as a Journeyman Welder. He held a variety of welding and fitting positions including work as a welder for SpaceX in TX and FL. In TX, Cody made many close friends and associates. Shortly after his passing, a memorial service was held in Dallas to allow his TX friends to say goodbye. Cody was an organ and tissue donor, so his life has gone on to save and improve many lives.

A celebration of his life will be held on Oct. 26, 2019 at LakeView Church in Stoughton, Wisconsin, visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

Cody is survived by his parents, brother Alexander Cook, grandmother, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, birth family, including siblings Andrew Burtle and Amy Bevington and his birth parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:

Methodist Dallas Hospital: www.methodisthealthsystem.org/giving/methodist-health-system-foundation/ways-to-support/donate-online/ designate the transplant institute or neuro critical care.

Master’s Ranch and Christian Academy,

http://mastersranch.org/payment designate for welding school

See http://www.ariacremation.com/ for full obituary.