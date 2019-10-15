Gerald ” Jerry” Miller was born December 26, 1947 the son of Alvin Miller and Yvonne Ruth Fields. He resided in Albany WI his entire life.

He most recently resided at the Riverview Apartment Complex, 101 W Main St Albany, WI. He passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019.

One of his favorite pastimes was joining his friends at the Edgewater Cafe Albany, WI for morning coffee. He was employed at Blue Scope Manufacturing in Evansville until his retirement.

He is survived by sister, Yvonne (Bonnie) Daniel and husband Clifford Wayne Daniel, Yoakum, Texas, Nephew Brian Erdman Sr., Aunt, Evelyn Olson, Janesville, WI, cousins Cathy Inabnit, Albany, WI, John (Sheri) Frydenlund, Albany, WI, Jim Frydenlund, Albany, WI. and special friends Joanne Gibbs, Evansville, WI and Mary Macke, Albany, WI

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, niece, Lori Erdman DeAmico.

Celebration of Life for Jerry Miller will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Albany Lions Club Albany, WI 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Private family services were held in Hill Crest cemetery Albany, Wisconsin. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com