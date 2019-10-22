Ferdinand “Fred” Kuss, age 86, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 while at his home.

Fred was born on Dec. 7, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Ferdinand and Frances (Beck) Kuss.

He married Darlene Joyner on June 30, 1962 in Milwaukee and enjoyed over 57 years of marriage together.

Fred enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years and fixing and tinkering with things while in his workshop. But he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Fred retired in 1998 after 28 years working for Sentry Foods and prior to that over 20 years at Western Machine in Milwaukee.

Fred served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he served first in a tank division and later as an MP. Fred was also a member of VFW Post 2874 in Milwaukee.

Fred is survived by his wife, Darlene; a daughter, Christine (Michael) Pickel; 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Jacob and Amber Pickel and three siblings, Mary Windhaeuser, Helen Kusick and Daniel (Judy) Kuss.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Chuck Kuss.

Per Fred’s wishes, the family will have a private memorial at a later date with military honors and burial to follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.